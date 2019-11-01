Grid+ (GRID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.43 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $586.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ token can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00216432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.01402652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00114441 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy . The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

