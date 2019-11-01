Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON UKW opened at GBX 146.15 ($1.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52 week low of GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.80 ($1.94). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 129.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

