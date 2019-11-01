Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) CEO Kenneth James Karels Sells 35,000 Shares

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 50.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $271,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

