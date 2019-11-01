Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 596,976 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,976 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.24% of IAA worth $13,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,638,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,812,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAA opened at $38.15 on Friday. IAA has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $366.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IAA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of IAA in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CJS Securities downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

