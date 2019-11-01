Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 26,122 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,122 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $57,000. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Spence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

