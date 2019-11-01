Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.43 Million Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $14,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,304,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.9% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 258,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.10. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

