Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Sunday, October 6th.

GLDD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 265,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,810. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 21,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $222,116.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David E. Simonelli sold 3,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $41,518.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,261 shares of company stock valued at $313,384 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

