Gratus Capital LLC Sells 162 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Analog Devices by 9.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 88.9% in the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 89,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 463 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total value of $53,596.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,026.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,544 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,230,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,362 shares of company stock worth $4,691,193. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.53. 26,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,758. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

