Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Trading 7.2% Higher

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) shares traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.23, 1,377,614 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 167% from the average session volume of 515,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GVA shares. TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.98). Granite Construction had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, SVP Kyle T. Larkin acquired 3,500 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $99,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Desai Jigisha acquired 1,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.33 per share, with a total value of $28,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,456 shares of company stock valued at $597,443. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Granite Construction by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Granite Construction by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 85,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 523,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after buying an additional 70,953 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Granite Construction by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

