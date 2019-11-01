Graham (NYSE:GHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.34 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.60 by $1.34, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Graham had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $738.82 million for the quarter.

NYSE GHC traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $634.78. 573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $661.45 and its 200-day moving average is $696.07. Graham has a 1 year low of $565.75 and a 1 year high of $756.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

