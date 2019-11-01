Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) EVP Caroline M. Chambers Sells 20,000 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $927,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,435.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:GGG opened at $45.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $53.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Graco by 167.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on Graco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

