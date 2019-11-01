GP Strategies (GPX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.01 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, analysts expect GP Strategies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPX stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.69. 5,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $204.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPX. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

