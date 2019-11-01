Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $85,931.22 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $85,931.22. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $51.18 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $731.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.35.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $17,953,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $14,474,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $7,985,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $6,376,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

