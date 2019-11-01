Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SYIEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, October 11th.

OTCMKTS:SYIEF opened at $95.90 on Monday. Symrise has a 52-week low of $73.55 and a 52-week high of $99.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.71.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

