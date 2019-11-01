Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €83.33 ($96.90).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €86.76 ($100.88) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €84.87. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($85.44).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

