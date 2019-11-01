Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $213.38 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $234.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.09.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

