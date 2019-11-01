Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 2,442

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,418 ($31.60) to GBX 2,442 ($31.91) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,386 ($31.18) price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,557.92 ($33.42).

Shares of PSN stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,289 ($29.91). The stock had a trading volume of 804,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,203.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,070.28. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($18.87) and a one year high of GBX 2,529 ($33.05).

In other Persimmon news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.10), for a total value of £4,598,398 ($6,008,621.46).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

