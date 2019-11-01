Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading Up 9.1%

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 186,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 250,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.
