Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Trading Up 9.1%

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)’s stock price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, approximately 186,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 250,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,746 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Golden Minerals worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.