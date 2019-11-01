Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Stock Price Down 18.9%

Goldbank Mining Corp (CVE:GLB)’s share price traded down 18.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 800 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13.

Goldbank Mining Company Profile (CVE:GLB)

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily holds a 50% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties in the Klondike region of the Yukon territories.

