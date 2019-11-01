Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Trading Down 37.5%

Glori Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was down 37.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI)

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

