Global Long Opportunitie Tiger Acquires 6,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) insider Global Long Opportunitie Tiger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,040.00.

Global Long Opportunitie Tiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Global Long Opportunitie Tiger bought 650,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.76. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Sunrun by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 18.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.19.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

