Ginger Beef (CVE:GB) Stock Price Down 28.1%

Ginger Beef Corp (CVE:GB)’s stock price traded down 28.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 million and a PE ratio of 7.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24.

Ginger Beef Company Profile (CVE:GB)

Ginger Beef Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a franchiser of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta. The company franchises full-service restaurants under the Ginger Beef Bistro House and the Ginger Beef Peking House names; and food court, delivery, and takeout locations under the Ginger Beef Express name.

