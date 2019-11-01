Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Edward Jones lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.80.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,547. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $739.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

