Gibson Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,473 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.1% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $143.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $145.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,089.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day moving average is $134.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $13,697,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares in the company, valued at $154,259,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,304 shares of company stock worth $46,552,544 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

