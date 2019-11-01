GGL Resources (CVE:GGL) Stock Price Up 11.1%

GGL Resources Corp (CVE:GGL) rose 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 19,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 8,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About GGL Resources (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, nickel, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, and diamonds in the Northwest Territories and British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GGL Diamond Corp.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for GGL Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGL Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.