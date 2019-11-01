Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 5,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

GNTX traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $28.52. 1,407,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,844. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,857.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $219,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,826.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,113. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a report on Sunday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

