Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GNK. ValuEngine cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.90.

NYSE:GNK opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $451.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $41.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 260,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.