Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Down 14.2% in October

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

NYSE GNK opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The company has a market cap of $451.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $41.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.92 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 24,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

