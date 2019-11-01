Gen III Oil (CVE:GIII) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Gen III Oil Corp (CVE:GIII) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 23000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.85.

In related news, Director Gregory Mark Clarkes acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,752,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,324.43. Insiders bought a total of 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,938 in the last quarter.

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as an oil processing company in Canada. The company, through its ReGen technology, produces base lubricating oil from re-processed used motor oil. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017. Gen III Oil Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

