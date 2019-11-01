GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on G1A. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.84 ($28.89).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €27.41 ($31.87) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.61. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of €28.81 ($33.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.30.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

