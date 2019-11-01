GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,652 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 19,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. TheStreet raised GDS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GDS to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on GDS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $45.13.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.38 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. GDS’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

