GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from GasLog Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

NYSE GLOP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,298. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $96.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLOP. TheStreet cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

