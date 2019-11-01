Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,070,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 34,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on GAP and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GAP from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GAP by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 960,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 47,219 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in GAP by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 86,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in GAP by 156.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in GAP by 9.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,158 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 89.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. GAP has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GAP will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. GAP’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

