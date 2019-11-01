GameCredits Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,669.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. GameCredits has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $7,669.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, HitBTC, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00632555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010394 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Upbit, BitBay, Livecoin, HitBTC, Poloniex, YoBit, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.