Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have commented on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

In related news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy purchased 105,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $755,976.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 281,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,079. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 58,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Gaia had a negative net margin of 66.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Gaia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

