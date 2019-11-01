Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days. Currently, 17.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of analysts have commented on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gaia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.
In related news, Chairman Jirka Rysavy purchased 105,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $755,976.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corina S. Granado purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 281,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,079. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GAIA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 58,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.10.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Gaia had a negative net margin of 66.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Gaia will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.
