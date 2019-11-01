Gables Capital Management Inc. Acquires 119 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,519,000 after purchasing an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 936,280 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $115,977,003.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,689,863 shares of company stock valued at $207,121,135 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of PG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.56. 2,226,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $308.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

