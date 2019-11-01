G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

GFSZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

GFSZY opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. G4S/ADR has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

