FY2020 EPS Estimates for J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Increased by Analyst

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of J Sainsbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JSAIY. UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded J Sainsbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded J Sainsbury from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

JSAIY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.52. 42,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.50. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

