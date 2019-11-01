FY2019 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lowered by Analyst

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Garner now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.65. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Owens Corning had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.68.

Owens Corning stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,654,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,371,000 after buying an additional 60,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,253,000 after buying an additional 107,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,896,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,805,000 after buying an additional 335,925 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,160,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 82.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,135,000 after buying an additional 1,585,968 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $96,182.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ava Harter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $109,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,362 shares of company stock worth $2,402,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

