FY2019 EPS Estimates for Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Boosted by Analyst

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) – Research analysts at G.Research upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). G.Research also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

FET opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $137.98 million, a PE ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.31 million.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,899.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 453.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 104,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,320,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 375,298 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the second quarter valued at $458,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 107.8% in the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 196,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 101,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 47.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.