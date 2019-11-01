FY2019 EPS Estimates for EXACT Sciences Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.77). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.69.

EXACT Sciences stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.62. The stock had a trading volume of 93,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,628. EXACT Sciences has a 52-week low of $53.06 and a 52-week high of $123.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -65.79 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, SVP Scott C. Johnson sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $383,138.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,303,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,996,000 after buying an additional 2,261,394 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,535,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,065,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EXACT Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,016,000 after purchasing an additional 309,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.