FY2019 EPS Estimates for CubeSmart Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Shares of CUBE opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.78 and a 1-year high of $36.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 17,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $636,917.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,145,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,707 shares of company stock worth $4,669,870. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 418,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,579 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

