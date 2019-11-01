FY2019 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – DA Davidson cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.61. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Shares of BOH traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $88.14. 6,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,609. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.41. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $63.64 and a one year high of $88.75.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.80 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 25.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 777,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,463,000 after acquiring an additional 158,556 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,381,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 53,163 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1,152.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 53,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 145.2% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

