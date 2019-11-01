FY2019 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Reduced by Oppenheimer

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AT&T in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.57. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on T. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

NYSE T opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.17. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $281.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 351,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

