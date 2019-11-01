FY2019 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Boosted by William Blair

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akamai Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $3.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,467,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,849. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $281,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $370,796.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $323,002,000 after buying an additional 4,019,896 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $402,178,000 after acquiring an additional 664,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,132,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,372,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,537,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,380 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 220,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

