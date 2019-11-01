FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Texas Roadhouse Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Maxim Group cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $47,679,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $38,298,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 91.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,182,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,476,000 after acquiring an additional 564,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,652,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,676,000 after acquiring an additional 474,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 541.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 504,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 425,885 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.