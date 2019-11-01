FY2019 Earnings Forecast for CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Issued By DA Davidson

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CB Financial Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CB Financial Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $144.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 1,262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

