FY2019 Earnings Estimate for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Issued By SunTrust Banks

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $4.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.17. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

XPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Shares of XPO opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.01. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $91.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. First American Trust FSB grew its position in XPO Logistics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 46,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 969,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.42 per share, with a total value of $103,702.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

