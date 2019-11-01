FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $51.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $51.05. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $13.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOG. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.27.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,260.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $875.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,299.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,231.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,177.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 EPS.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at $52,463,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,930. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

