Fundamental Research Analysts Give Rio2 (CVE:RIO) a C$0.93 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.93 price target on Rio2 (CVE:RIO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Rio2 stock opened at C$0.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.42. Rio2 has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 million and a P/E ratio of -4.08.

Get Rio2 alerts:

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rio2 Limited operates as a precious metals company in Americas. The company has right and option to acquire interests in seven gold exploration prospects, which is located in Peru, covering an area of approximately 19,000 hectares. It had also applied for 10,000 hectares of exploration concessions in Nicaragua.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.